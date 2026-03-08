Horvat Plays Hero; Islanders Beat Sharks 2-1 In Ovrtime For Post Trade-Deadline Win

Bo Horvat played hero, beating San Jose's netminder Yaroslav Askarov five-hole on a backhand breakaway try at 4:20 of overtime, an extra frame that began with the Islanders killing off the final 32 seconds of Adam Pelech's penalty.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 of 31 in the win.
Tony DeAngelo got the scoring started at 11:37 of the first period, a wrister that beat Askarov from the point. Then, Macklin Celebrini tied the game just 33 seconds into the second period.
That was the lone scoring in regulation.
Brayden Schenn, whom the Islanders acquired at the trade deadline, played 17:26 minutes, recording a shot, a hit, and a block. He went 6-for-14 in the face-off dot (43%).
The Islanders wake up on Sunday morning in second place in the Metropolitan Division.
UP NEXT: The Islanders conclude thier four-game road trip (1-2-0) against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET.