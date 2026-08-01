How Max Shabanov's Islander Career Came Undone

In the summer of 2025, the New York Islanders signed highly-coveted Russian free agent forward Maxim Shabanov to a one-year deal.
Shabanov, who turned 25 early in the 2025-26 season, came in with a ton of promise and excitement, with some thinking he could become a clear top-six forward with electric skill.
The Islanders, however, had a crowded forwards room to begin the year, and Shabanov started hot.
He scored in his NHL debut and the Islanders' first game of the season, and played the first six games of the year, totalling three points.
Then, Shabanov suffered an injury and missed 12 straight games. In his third game back from injury, Shabanov torched the Detroit Red Wings for two goals and three points in a statement 5-0 win, playing over 14 minutes.
That moment felt like a breakout moment, and one he could springboard into future success:
One game later, Shabanov played a hair over 10 minutes in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Shabanov played a total of 17 straight games after injury, posting two goals and seven points, including that Detroit game.
The Russian forward received inconsistent ice time and line mates, and couldn't establish a rhythm.
After that 17th straight game, then-Islanders' Head Coach Patrick Roy opted to scratch Shabanov for one game, hoping to light a fire in his player.
Two games later, Shabanov started a three-game point streak, and put up five points in five games.
As the Islanders struggled in January, so too did Shabanov. Shabanov went eight straight games without a point, to go with a -3 and a lousy 3-4-1 record for the Islanders. Shabanov was scratched once in the middle of that stretch, and then once after.
Immediately after Shabanov got scratched for a third time, Islanders' General Manager Mathieu Darche went out and acquired Ondrej Palat, replacing Maxim Tsyplakov who had spent the year as the Islanders' 13th or 14th forward.
Palat entered the lineup regularly, and Shabanov exited. Later, at the NHL Trade Deadline, the Islanders acquired Brayden Schenn, adding another forward to an already crowded mix.
Before the acquisition of Palat in late January, Shabanov played 38 of the 52 games, missing 12 to injury and getting scratched twice.
Of the final 30 games the Islanders would play, Shabanov played just six games, scoring once and adding two assists.
Ilya Sorokin pointed out in an interview after the season that Shabanov needed more positivity and to work more to earn his place, and it's hard not to think he was speaking of this period.
Nonetheless, Shabanov ultimately became an unrestricted free agent after the Islanders did not tender him a qualifying offer, ending his time on Long Island.