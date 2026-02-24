Logo
New York Islanders
Islanders Acquire Matt Luff From Blues In Exchange For Julien Gauthier In First NHL Trade Post Olympics

Russell Macias
4h
Russell Macias
4h
Updated at Feb 24, 2026, 15:14
Partner

The New York Islanders announced this morning that they've acquired forward Matt Luff from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Julien Gauthier.

Luff, 28, played five NHL games this season scoring one goal. In 42 AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds, Luff has 14 goals and 39 points in 42 games.

In his career, Luff has played 111 NHL games and 321 AHL games, a well-seasoned veteran. 

While he will be reporting to the Bridgeport Islanders, Luff will immediately become a top recall candidate in the event of any injuries. Luff will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Excluding his rookie season, Luff has an impressive 221 points in 252 AHL games, giving Bridgeport a great veteran to lean on as they continue to chase down a playoff spot.

It's the third straight season the Islanders and Blues connected on a trade. Last season, the Islanders acquired Scott Perunovich in exchange for a conditional draft pick (conditions not met). 

In 2023-24, the Islanders acquired Robert Bortuzzo from the Blues in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

As for Gauthier, this is about giving the former first-round pick a new home and potential chance at the NHL.

Gauthier, 28, has played just 14 AHL games this season as he's dealt with injuries after missing almost the entirety of last season with an injury.

He played in 28 games for the NHL Islanders, 27 coming in 2023-24 and one coming in 2024-25. 

St. Louis will give the speedy forward a chance at a potential NHL comeback, something that would not likely be coming again with the Islanders.

2