Islanders Acquire Matt Luff From Blues In Exchange For Julien Gauthier In First NHL Trade Post Olympics

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders]\nannounced this morning that they've acquired forward Matt Luff from the St.\nLouis Blues [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/st-louis-blues] in exchange for\nforward Julien Gauthier.\n\nLuff, 28, played five NHL games this season scoring one goal. In 42 AHL games\nwith the Springfield Thunderbirds, Luff has 14 goals and 39 points in 42 games.\n\nIn his career, Luff has played 111 NHL games and 321 AHL games, a well-seasoned\nveteran. \n\nWhile he will be reporting to the Bridgeport Islanders, Luff will immediately\nbecome a top recall candidate in the event of any injuries. Luff will be an\nunrestricted free agent at season's end.\n\nExcluding his rookie season, Luff has an impressive 221 points in 252 AHL games,\ngiving Bridgeport a great veteran to lean on as they continue to chase down a\nplayoff spot.\n\nIt's the third straight season the Islanders and Blues connected on a trade.\nLast season, the Islanders acquired Scott Perunovich\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-to-retain-pick-dealt-to-st-louis-for-scott-perunovich]\nin exchange for a conditional draft pick (conditions not met\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-to-retain-pick-dealt-to-st-louis-for-scott-perunovich]). \n\nIn 2023-24, the Islanders acquired Robert Bortuzzo\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/players/new-york-islanders-ryan-pulock-ir-acquire-robert-bortuzzo]\nfrom the Blues in exchange for a seventh-round pick.\n\nAs for Gauthier, this is about giving the former first-round pick a new home and\npotential chance at the NHL.\n\n\n\nGauthier, 28, has played just 14 AHL games this season as he's dealt with\ninjuries after missing almost the entirety of last season with an injury.\n\nHe played in 28 games for the NHL Islanders, 27 coming in 2023-24 and one coming\nin 2024-25. \n\nSt. Louis will give the speedy forward a chance at a potential NHL comeback,\nsomething that would not likely be coming again with the Islanders.