Islanders Are Only NHL Team Unbeaten In Overtime — And It’s No Longer A Fluke

Nov. 13: 4-3 OTW vs. VGK via Jean-Gabriel Pageau shorthanded
Nov. 14: 3-2 OTW vs. UTA via Matthew Schaefer's first career OT goal
Jan. 3: 4-3 OTW vs. TOR via Schaefer's second career OT goal
Jan. 11: 4-3 OTW vs. MIN via Simon Holmstrom's first career OT goal
As you can see, it's been different characters playing the lead role on these overtime winners.
Through 14 overtime periods played this season, they have yet to allow a goal, the only NHL team that can say that.
Last season, the Islanders went 5-9 in overtimes.
What's changed?
Outside of getting tremendous goaltending for essentially the entire season, the Islanders have been able to possess the puck much more than they did a year ago. They have more talent for sure, and there's been a keen understanding of what they are trying to accomplish in the overtime period -- it's not just chaos.
And, most importantly, they have garnered shots on goal, outshooting their opponents 35-19 in the overtime period.
There was a lot of indecisiveness last season, a lot of questionable shooting or non-shooting decisions, which ultimately gave the opponent more chances to end the game.
Three of the five OT winners came before the 3-minute mark, the latter of those three coming at 2:05 of the extra frame. The other two came at 3:02 and 4:11 of overtime.
What's been more impressive has been getting posession back. The Islanders have only won the opening overtime face-off twice in their five overtime frames, but have found ways to win puck battles, jump on rebounds, or just force turnovers to get the puck back on their stick.
They've been bold.
There's a level of confidence in overtime periods this season that we haven't seen. This group is resilient for sure, but they have just been able to execute. Getting two points rather than a loser point in what's an incredibly tight Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference is going to be the difference between Patrick Roy's squad making the playoffs this season after missing a season ago.