Islanders–Blues Matchup Features Brayden Schenn, Jonathan Drouin After Deadline Trade

Islanders acquire Stanley Cup winner Brayden Schenn, shaking up the NHL trade landscape. Blues gain Drouin, seeking a fifth straight win.

The New York Islanders battle the St. Louis Blues for the first time since the two sides came together for one of the bigger trades of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. 

On Friday, the Islanders acquired veteran centerman and Blues captain Brayden Schenn, sending Jonathan Drouin, the Colorado Avalanche's first-round pick, and the New Jersey Devils' third-round pick. 

Schenn had spent close to 10 seasons in St. Louis, winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, and captaining them since 2023. He had to waive a 15-team modified no-trade clause to join Long Island and is wrapping up season six of an eight-year deal worth $6.5 million annually. 

In his first game, a 2-1 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks, Schenn recorded one shot on three attempts, with one hit, one block, winning 43 percent of his draws (6-for-14) in 17:26 minutes. 

Drouin, who had gone 38 games without a goal, scored in his first game with the Blues in a 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks. 

The Islanders are looking to finish their four-game road trip on a good note, while the Blues are searching for their fifth straight win. 

