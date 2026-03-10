Islanders–Blues Matchup Features Brayden Schenn, Jonathan Drouin After Deadline Trade

On Friday, the Islanders acquired veteran centerman and Blues captain Brayden Schenn, sending Jonathan Drouin, the Colorado Avalanche's first-round pick, and the New Jersey Devils' third-round pick.
Schenn had spent close to 10 seasons in St. Louis, winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, and captaining them since 2023. He had to waive a 15-team modified no-trade clause to join Long Island and is wrapping up season six of an eight-year deal worth $6.5 million annually.
In his first game, a 2-1 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks, Schenn recorded one shot on three attempts, with one hit, one block, winning 43 percent of his draws (6-for-14) in 17:26 minutes.
Drouin, who had gone 38 games without a goal, scored in his first game with the Blues in a 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.