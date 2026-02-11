Islanders' Bo Horvat & Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon Swap Spots In Canada's Final Practice Before First Olympic Game In Milan

Team Canada was back on the Milan ice for practice on Wednesday ahead of their\nopening game against Team Czechia on Thursday. \n\nFor a second straight skate, New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forward\nBo Horvat\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-bo-horvat-skating-on-team-canada-fourth-line-at-first-olympic-practice-in-milan]\nskated on the fourth line.\n\nThe only difference was his wingers. \n\nBack on Monday, Horvat skated alongside Tampa Bay Lightning's Brandon Hagel and\nFlorida Panthers' Sam Reinhart. \n\nAt Wednesday's practice, Horvat centered Florida's Brad Marchant and Montreal's\ncaptain Nick Suzuki. Those two flanked Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon on Monday. \n\n\n\nHorvat did remain on the second power-play unit. However, at this practice, he\nwas also on a penalty-kill unit with Hagel. \n\n\n\nPuck drop between Horvat, Team Canada, against fellow Islanders forward Ondrej\nPalat and Team Czechia comes your way at 10:40 AM ET on Thursday.