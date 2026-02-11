Logo
New York Islanders
Islanders' Bo Horvat & Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon Swap Spots In Canada's Final Practice Before First Olympic Game In Milan

Islanders' Bo Horvat & Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon Swap Spots In Canada's Final Practice Before First Olympic Game In Milan

Stefen Rosner
9h
Horvat shifts lines, MacKinnon's wingers change, as Canada sharpens its attack for their Olympic opener against Czechia.

Team Canada was back on the Milan ice for practice on Wednesday ahead of their opening game against Team Czechia on Thursday. 

For a second straight skate, New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat skated on the fourth line.

The only difference was his wingers. 

Back on Monday, Horvat skated alongside Tampa Bay Lightning's Brandon Hagel and Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart. 

At Wednesday's practice, Horvat centered Florida's Brad Marchant and Montreal's captain Nick Suzuki. Those two flanked Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon on Monday.  

Horvat did remain on the second power-play unit. However, at this practice, he was also on a penalty-kill unit with Hagel. 

Puck drop between Horvat, Team Canada, against fellow Islanders forward Ondrej Palat and Team Czechia comes your way at 10:40 AM ET on Thursday. 

