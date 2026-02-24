Islanders' Bo Horvat Back On Long Island After Olympics; Wil Play Against Montreal Canadiens

Logo
Olympic silver medalist Bo Horvat returns to Long Island and will be in the lineup for Thursday's showdown against the Montreal Canadiens.

EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat is back on Long Island after earning silver at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

"Bo just got in today," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. "He'll play in Montreal, but we'll see if he's going to skate or not tomorrow."

The Islanders will skate on Wednesday morning before flying up north to battle the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. 

Forward Ondrej Palat, who represented Czechia at the Olympics, returned to team practice on Tuesday. 

Based on line rushes, Horvat will slot back into the top line alongside Palat and Mathew Barzal. 

Puck drop comes your way Thursday at 7 PM ET. 

