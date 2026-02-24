Islanders' Bo Horvat Back On Long Island After Olympics; Wil Play Against Montreal Canadiens

EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forward Bo Horvat\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/brock-nelson-united-states-defeat-bo-horvat-canada-in-gold-medal-game]\nis back on Long Island after earning silver at the 2026 Winter Olympics in\nMilan.\n\n"Bo just got in today," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. "He'll play in\nMontreal, but we'll see if he's going to skate or not tomorrow."\n\nThe Islanders will skate on Wednesday morning before flying up north to battle\nthe Montreal Canadiens [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/montreal-canadiens] on\nThursday night. \n\nForward Ondrej Palat, who represented Czechia at the Olympics, returned to team\npractice on Tuesday. \n\n\n\nBased on line rushes, Horvat will slot back into the top line alongside Palat\nand Mathew Barzal. \n\n\n\nPuck drop comes your way Thursday at 7 PM ET.