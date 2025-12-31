Islanders' Bo Horvat Makes Team Canada For 2026 Winter Olympics; Matthew Schaefer Left Off

On Wednesday, Team Canada announced their roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat made the team while No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer did not make the team.

Horvat, 30, will get his chance to represent his country, and it's well deserved.

His 21 goals are tied for the sixth-most by a Canadian forward this season. His 369 face-off wins are the fourth-most among centers. Despite being a first-line center, he can play that defensive, forechecking fourth-line role and can be a key cog on the penalty kill.

Horvat has played in three games since returning after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Schaefer, 18, will serve as an injury replacement. He will not travel to Italy, but will be on standby.

The rookie phenom's nine goals rank third among Canadian defensemen, leading the Canadian circuit with five power-play goals. His 25 points sit fifth-most. His 23:52 ATOI ranks seventh.

It would have been a great experience for Schaefer to go to the Olympics and learn from the likes of Sidney Crosby and Co, an experience that would likely make him even better.

But this break could be mega important for Schaefer's game, too. Last season, due to mono and a broken collarbone, he played only 17 games. He's played 40 at the NHL right now and hasn't been as sharp as of late as he goes through the big-league grind for the first time.

If the Islanders are going to continue to hover toward the top of the Metropolitan Division, they're going to need Horvat and Schaefer at the top of their game. It's not every season that a player gets three weeks to relax and mentally escape the game for a bit.

The 2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey begin on Feb. 11.