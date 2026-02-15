Islanders’ Bo Horvat Strikes Again For Canada At The Olympics

Canada's dominant Olympic run continues as Islanders forward Bo Horvat nets another crucial goal, solidifying their playoff seeding.
Bo Horvat's Olympic dream continues to play out in front of the world at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
The New York Islanders' leading goalscorer added to his Olympic total, with his second goal in three games.
Two Florida Panthers (Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart) assisted Horvat's strike 5:14 into the third period.
The goal made it 8-2 for Team Canada over Team France, in a game that has significant ramifications for Canada's seeding for the Quarterfinals (the game ultimately finished 10-2 Canada).
Horvat's role as Canada's fourth-line center and special teams specialist continues to be a good fit for Horvat, as Canada steamrolled through group play, with two strong wins against Switzerland and Ondrej Palat's Czechia.
Horvat, 30, scored four goals and eight points in six games in the 2025 IIHF World Championship for Canada last spring. This season for the Islanders, Horvat has 24 goals and 40 points in 44 games played.
Horvat's the first Islander to represent Canada in the Olympics since John Tavares in 2014, when in four games, John Tavares record zero goals and zero points.