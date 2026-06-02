Islanders & Clearing Cap Space: Who Could Be On The Move?

The Islanders have decisions to make given their crowded roster.
The first true warning shot of the New York Islanders' summer seemed to be fired last week, when veteran and deeply trusted NHL insider Pierre LeBrun dropped some serious rumors in his latest "Rumblings" story.
LeBrun reported that Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche "indicated" he has interest in extending captain Anders Lee, but that Darche needs to make "a few other moves" first.
Stefen Rosner then corroborated the report, indicating the Islanders will be looking to clear cap space.
Rosner then added he doesn't anticipate one of those moves being a buyout, either.
On Monday, we also saw a rumor break that the Islanders were testing the market on forward Mathew Barzal.
Per Rosner, the report was blown out of proportion, as the Islanders aren't actively shopping Barzal, who has four seasons left at $9.15 million annually.
Barzal, who is not on the trade block, has a 22-team modified no-trade clause.
So, with all that intel, who could the Islanders be looking to move?
According to Rosner, the Islanders tried to flip Duclair and the final two seasons of his deal, with a $3.5 million cap hit, but Duclair wouldn't waive.
The 30-year-old came in and out of the lineup at times, playing 62 games, scoring 12 goals with 15 assists for 27 points.
Duclair has a full no-trade clause that drops to a modified 16-team no-trade clause on July 1, making a move possible this summer.
The Islanders could also look to move a now-healthy Pierre Engvall, who missed the entire 2025-26 season due to hip and ankle surgeries.
Engvall turns 30 on May 31 and has four more years at a $3 million cap hit, with a 16-team no-trade list.
Palat holds a no-movement clause, along with a 10-team no-trade clause, so any move would need to be approved by the Czech forward.
He has one final year on his contract, worth a cap hit of $6 million.
Another less-likely forward trade option to move salary could be Casey Cizikas, with the final year of his contract worth $2.5 on the salary cap.
Defensively is where things could get very interesting for the Islanders.
The top name that's been floated as a trade option is Adam Pelech, with the final three seasons and $5.75 million cap hit on his deal. The contract features a 16-team no-trade clause.
Pelech, who turns 32 this summer, played all 82 games for the first time in his career, putting up his usual excellent defensive numbers.
Still, the time to flip Pelech could be now. The Islanders could command a lot in return, with his value at a peak right now.
One match could be the San Jose Sharks.
On the right side, the Islanders might want to flip one of Ryan Pulock (four years, $6.15 million AAV) or Scott Mayfield (four years, $3.5 million), but both hold full no-trade clauses until next July 1, making moves much less likely.
Some have floated Alexander Romanov as an option, but after a season-ending shoulder injury and less than a calendar year after Darche signed him to an eight-year extension, it doesn't seem like a trade makes sense there.
Only one thing's for certain right now, and that's that the Islanders do have some clear options on the path ahead.