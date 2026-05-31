Playoff Flashback: Casey Cizikas Wins Game 2 In Boston

The Boston Bruins, a heavy favorite over the Islanders, dominated Game 1 behind a David Pastrnak hat trick, and if the Bruins took Game 2, the series would've felt over before even reaching Nassau Coliseum.
Game 2 couldn't have started worse for New York.
Two-and-a-half minutes into the game, Charlie Coyle broke behind the Islanders' defense. He made a power move, and tucked it neatly passed Semyon Varlamov, 1-0 Bruins.
That lead carried over into the second period, where Boston continued to carry play, and were outshooting the Islanders 17-9.
Pastrnak took a needless goalie interference penalty just over five minutes into the second period, and the game changed.
Josh Bailey banked one in off of Jeremy Lauzon, a power play goal and a tie game.
Minutes later, Kyle Palmieri stuffed home the go-ahead goal. Just like that, the pesky Islanders flipped a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead.
Leo Komarov drew a penalty on Brandon Carlo late in the second period, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau made the Bruins pay.
The three-goal second period gave the Islanders a 3-1 lead, normally a guaranteed win for those shutdown Islanders.
The Bruins roared back in the third period.
With 9:26 to go in the third, Patrice Bergeron made it a one-goal game, with a one-timed shot from the slot.
Then, with just over five minutes to go in the third period, the Islanders took a too many men on the ice penalty.
It took Boston less than 30 seconds to tie the game at 3, courtesy of Brad Marchand.
A season-ending disaster felt distinctly possible. A blown 3-1 lead in the third period, losing in overtime, and going down 2-0 in the series could've spelled the end.
Casey Cizikas wouldn't let that happen.
Lauzon turned the puck over at his own blue line, springing Cizikas for a rink-wide breakaway.
Cizikas didn't get too fancy, didn't overdo it. Just came flying in with speed, gave Tuukka Rask the eyes, and sniped home over Rask's blocker.
Game over, Islanders win. Series on.