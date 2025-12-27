Islanders' Cole Eiserman Gets On The Board In 2026 World Junior Championship Preliminaries

This story was written by Kai Russell.

In the preliminary round of the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship on Friday, New York Islanders prospect Cole Eiserman made a splash, sniping one to extend Team USA’s lead over Germany in the second period.

After getting robbed by German netminder Lennart Neisse, Eiserman made no mistake on his second opportunity:

Eiserman received a perfect dish from Cole Hutson on an odd-man break, rifling the puck over Neisse short-side to put Team USA up 6-3 in the dying minutes of the middle frame:

Currently, the Islanders' prospect is taking first power play reps for Team USA as a third-line winger. Eiserman is known for his lethal shot, and the Boston University forward scored three goals with four assists for seven points in seven games in last year’s World Junior Championship.

Two more Islanders prospects will be taking the ice tonight, with Kashawn Aitcheson of Team Canada facing off against Tomas Poletin of Czechia at 8:00 p.m.