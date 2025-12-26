Islanders' Victor Eklund Scores In 2026 World Junior Championship Opener

As the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship got underway on Friday, New York Islanders prospect Victor Eklund made a strong first impression on this year's tournament. The forward had a goal for Sweden in their opener against Slovakia.

The goal came on the power play after Eklund drew a penalty for cross-checking. After some perimeter passing by the Swedes, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell let go a quick shot from the right circle that was tipped by Eklund in front, doubling Sweden's lead at the time.

Eklund's goal continued his history of strong performance at the Juniors. Last year in Ottawa, he recorded two goals and four assists for six points in seven games for Sweden.

Five Islanders are a part of this year's proceedings, with most of them being in action later in the slate. The first day of tournament action features Cole Eiserman and Team USA facing Germany at 6:00 p.m., followed by Kashawn Aitcheson and Canada against Tomas Poletin and Czechia at 8:00 p.m.