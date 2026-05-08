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Islanders Defenseman Ryan Pulock Opted For Shoulder Surgey, Will Be Ready For Training Camp cover image

Islanders Defenseman Ryan Pulock Opted For Shoulder Surgey, Will Be Ready For Training Camp

Stefen Rosner
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After an impactful season alongside Matthew Schaefer, the veteran blueliner addresses a lingering injury now to ensure he’s back anchoring the Islanders' defense by September.

New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock has undergone shoulder surgery and will be ready for training camp, The Hockey News can confirm. 

Pulock played in 76 games this past season, the majority alongside No. 1 pick and soon-to-be Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer.

He recorded 27 points (three goals, 24 assists), averaging 20:49 minutes per game. 

The 31-year-old has three seasons left on his deal at $6.15 million annually, with a full no-trade clause. 

 

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