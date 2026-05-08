Islanders Defenseman Ryan Pulock Opted For Shoulder Surgey, Will Be Ready For Training Camp

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] defenseman Ryan Pulock\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-injury-updates-heading-into-offseason]\nhas undergone shoulder surgery and will be ready for training camp, The Hockey\nNews can confirm. \n\n\n\nPulock played in 76 games this past season, the majority alongside No. 1 pick\nand soon-to-be Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer.\n\nHe recorded 27 points (three goals, 24 assists), averaging 20:49 minutes per\ngame. \n\nThe 31-year-old has three seasons left on his deal at $6.15 million annually,\nwith a full no-trade clause. \n\n