Islanders' Division Rivals Can't Land Quinn Hughes; Defenseman Remains Out Of Metropolitan Division, Eastern Conference

The New York Islanders will not have to share a division with Quinn Hughes, at least not yet.

Despite the New Jersey Devils' attempt to bring the Vancouver Canucks defenseman aboard, news broke on Friday night that the Minnesota Wild have acquired Hughes in a blockbuster deal:

Per multiple reports, the Devils did send an offer Vancouver's way, but it wasn't as rich as the one Minnesota sent. According to Pierre LeBrun, six teams were engaged in the Quinn Hughes conversation.

The Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals are believed to be two others, just based on the level of rumors that swirled over the last few days.

Every team should have called the Canucks once it was clear that he was not re-signing. That doesn't mean every team sent offers.

When it comes to the Islanders, having Matthew Schaefer certainly negated their need for a top-pairing left-side defenseman who can play on the power play. Also, with first-year general manager Mathieu Darche's work this summer to build one of the best prospect pools in hockey, was it really in his best interest to move key youngsters for a player who could very well end up being a two-year rental?

Hughes is in his fifth season of a seven-year deal worth $7.85 million annually. We'll see where he goes next -- maybe the Devils then -- if he doesn't re-sign in Minnesota.

The Islanders will battle the Hughes-less Canucks on Dec. 19 before facing Hughes and the Wild on Jan. 10.