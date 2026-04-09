Islanders Face Maple Leafs Rookie Goalie Making First NHL Start With Season On The Line

Not only is Toronto on the second of a back-to-back after the Washington Capitals shut them out 4-0 on Wednesday, but they will be turning to Arthur Akhtyamov, who will be making his first career NHL start.
Drafted by Toronto in the fourth round (No. 106) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old has made one NHL appearance, when he stopped all five shots in relief against the Edmonton Oilers back on Dec. 13.
In 36 AHL appearances with the Marlies, Toronto's AHL affiliate, Akhtyamov went 20-12-4, with a 2.90 GAA and a .903 SV% and one shutout.
With four games to go, the Islanders find themselves three points back of the second wild-card Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Flyers, who are currently holding the third seed in the Metropolitan Division.
The Islanders essentially have to run the tables with four games to go and get some help.
However, like always, it's a one-game-at-a-time approach, and they'll need to make life as uncomfortable as possible for the young 6'2 tendy, especially early.
Puck drop between the Islanders and Maple Leafs comes your way at 6:45 PM ET.