‘He’s Competitive As Hell’: Why Artur Akhtyamov Will Make His First NHL Start Against The Islanders

Dennis Hildeby has had some success with the Leafs as the No. 3 option in these types of situations. He played in 19 games while one or both of Stolarz and Woll were unavailable for various reasons, posting a 5-6-4 record with a .912 save percentage. However, Hildeby played for the Marlies earlier in the day, helping the AHL club clinch a playoff berth with a 4-3 win over the Utica Comets.