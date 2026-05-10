Islanders Forward Mathew Barzal Records Assist In Canada's 6-1 Exhibition Win Over France

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forward Mathew Barzal\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-mathew-barzal-commits-to-team-canada-for-2026-iihf-world-championship]\nis in Switzerland representing Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World\nChampionships. \n\nThe 28-year-old suited up for their exhibition game against France on Sunday\nmorning, skating alongside a pair of St. Louis Blues forwards Dylan Holloway and\nRobert Thomas. \n\nIn a 6-1 win over Germany, Barzal recorded the secondary assist on Holloway's\n2-1 goal at 4:24 of the second period. \n\n\n\nSan Jose Sharks superstar forward and captain of Canada, Macklin Celebrini,\nrecorded one goal and three assists in the win. \n\nBarzal and Canada kick off their tournament on Friday, May 15, against fellow\nIslanders forwards, Sweden's Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman. \n\nPuck drop is slated for 10:20 AM ET.