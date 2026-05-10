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Islanders Forward Mathew Barzal Records Assist In Canada's 6-1 Exhibition Win Over France cover image

Islanders Forward Mathew Barzal Records Assist In Canada's 6-1 Exhibition Win Over France

Stefen Rosner
13h
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Stefen Rosner
13h
Updated at May 10, 2026, 16:28
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The Islanders star fueled a dominant Canadian offense in Switzerland, setting the stage for a highly anticipated tournament opener against his New York teammates later this week.

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal is in Switzerland representing Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championships. 

The 28-year-old suited up for their exhibition game against France on Sunday morning, skating alongside a pair of St. Louis Blues forwards Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas. 

In a 6-1 win over Germany, Barzal recorded the secondary assist on Holloway's 2-1 goal at 4:24 of the second period. 

San Jose Sharks superstar forward and captain of Canada, Macklin Celebrini, recorded one goal and three assists in the win. 

Barzal and Canada kick off their tournament on Friday, May 15, against fellow Islanders forwards, Sweden's Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman. 

Puck drop is slated for 10:20 AM ET. 

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