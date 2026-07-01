Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche On Longtime Captain Anders Lee, Who Signs With Utah

"He was always very appreciative of the conversation, but I think he understood, even if it wasn't probably the preferred outcome for him. As we try to move forward, we make decisions. We were here at Development Camp, and we see the young guys coming in and, eventually, there's going to be some turnover. We talked on a contract, and the term was tougher for us to....everybody has their own puzzle, right, depending where you are in your stage, and for him, he wanted the term, and he's entitled to it. Like he's he's an unrestricted free agent. It's in his power to see what's out there, and we couldn't come to an agreement, and again, I wish him only the best. I'm actually happy for Anders that he got his term that he wanted, and the money he wanted, so you know, good on him for, for, for getting what he wanted."