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Longtime Islanders Captain Signs With Mammoth

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Russell Macias
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Updated Jul 1, 2026, 21:42

The New York Islanders are no longer the home of Anders Lee.

Lee, the Islanders' captain since 2019, signed a three-year, $16.2 million (5.4 AAV) deal with the Utah Mammoth.

The news doesn't come as a surprise. Lee had informed the Islanders in advance that he would be testing the open market.

Lee played 82 games with the Islanders in 25-26, scoring 19 goals and 42 points.

Lee played the first 923 games of his career with the Islanders, scoring 308 goals and 549 points.

Those stats leave him littered all over the Islanders' franchise leaderboard.

In games played, he is fifth all-time in Islanders' history, trailing Casey Cizikas (978), Josh Bailey (1,057), Denis Potvin (1,060), and Bryan Trottier (1,123).

Lee sits fourth all-time in goals for the franchise, with 308. He trails Potvin (310), Trottier (500), and Mike Bossy (573).

Lee sits 10th all-time in points, fourth in even-strength goals, tied for sixth in power-play goals, and tied for third in game-winning goals.

It's the end of an era for the Islanders, who take a massive step into the future.

Lee finishes 77 games shy of 1,000 with the Islanders.

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