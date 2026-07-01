Longtime Islanders Captain Signs With Mammoth

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] are no\nlonger the home of Anders Lee.\n\nLee, the Islanders' captain since 2019, signed a three-year, $16.2 million (5.4\nAAV) deal with the Utah Mammoth.\n\n\n\nThe news doesn't come as a surprise. Lee had informed the Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/breaking-anders-lee-informs-islanders-he-will-test-free-agency-1]\nin advance that he would be testing the open market.\n\nLee played 82 games with the Islanders in 25-26, scoring 19 goals and 42 points.\n\n\n\nLee played the first 923 games of his career with the Islanders, scoring 308\ngoals and 549 points.\n\nThose stats leave him littered all over the Islanders' franchise leaderboard.\n\nIn games played, he is fifth all-time in Islanders' history, trailing Casey\nCizikas (978), Josh Bailey (1,057), Denis Potvin (1,060), and Bryan Trottier\n(1,123).\n\nLee sits fourth all-time in goals for the franchise, with 308. He trails Potvin\n(310), Trottier (500), and Mike Bossy (573).\n\nLee sits 10th all-time in points, fourth in even-strength goals, tied for sixth\nin power-play goals, and tied for third in game-winning goals.\n\nIt's the end of an era for the Islanders, who take a massive step into the\nfuture.\n\nLee finishes 77 games shy of 1,000 with the Islanders.