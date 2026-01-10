Islanders' GM Mathieu Darche: 'I Still Believe In Tsyplakov'

Forward Maxim Tsyplakov will return to the New York Islanders' lineup on Saturday night when they battle the Minnesota Wild.

Tsyplakov, in his second NHL season, has played in only 23 of the Islanders' 44 games, with 1 goal in an average of 9:49 per game.

He last played on Jan. 3, a 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But, despite finding himself out of the lineup more often than not after signing a two-year extension this past summer worth $2.25 million annually.

Where Things Stand Between Tsyplakov & Islanders

Tsyplakov filed for player-elected salary arbitration on July 7.

“We have a lot of players that are playing well," Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said on Thursday morning. "He had a tougher start to the year, and now if you look at our record, a lot of guys are playing well. Are we perfect? By no means. Is everybody playing outstanding every game? No.

"It’s not that he forced us to take him out — it’s just that the other guys have been a bit better. But I still believe in Tsyplakov. He still has the ability. When he gets the opportunity, he has to take it and force us to keep him in the lineup. Right now, it’s not that he forced us to take him out — the other guys have forced us to keep them in.”

It is worth mentioning that Tsyplakov sustained an injury during training camp, which forced him to miss all but one of the preseason games, playing in the finale against the New York Rangers.

The notion that Tsyplakov isn't an NHL-caliber player is false. Does he fit the Islanders' system to a tee? No. Would he likely be better suited in a different system, one that allows for more East-West work than just going North, like head coach Patrick Roy wants? Yes.

But the reality of the situation is that he is with the Islanders, and with forward Kyle Palmieri out for the season with a torn ACL and no one having yet won that job, there's still an opportunity for Tsyplakov to leave his mark.

Is there any bigger momentum booster than your general manager having your back?

Tsyplakov will skate alongside Casey Cizikas and Marc Gatcomb against the Wild.