Islanders Guaranteed To Be Outside Playoff Picture When They Face Toronto Maple Leafs On Thursday

But by Sunday afternoon, Pete DeBoer's new squad lost its spot to the Philadelphia Flyers (89 points, one game in hand), who beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime. That moved the Islanders to the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
That result also guaranteed that the Islanders will be on the outside looking in when they return to play on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Ottawa Senators (90 points) beat the Hurricanes, so the Islanders are now a point out of a wild-card spot.
We will see just how far out of a playoff spot the Islanders are when Toronto comes to town for a 7 PM showdown on Thursday.