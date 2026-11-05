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Islanders Hometown Remix Jersey Ranks Near The Top Of NHL Fan Vote Of Jerseys

Islanders Hometown Remix Jersey Ranks Near The Top Of NHL Fan Vote Of Jerseys

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Russell Macias
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Nov 5, 2026 2:03 PM

The New York Islanders, along with the rest of the NHL, unveiled their Hometown Remix Jersey on Monday morning.

The jersey is, as was heavily rumored, a beautiful white fisherman.

Locally, the fishermen jersey will always bring mixed feelings for older Islanders fans who lived through the mid-to-late 90s debacle which included this logo change.

This latest revival of the jersey gives the Islanders the chance to change their legacy with the jersey:

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As potentially controversial as it is on Long Island, it's the total opposite nationally.

An independent poll of over 5,000 random NHL fans voted on all 32 Hometown Remix Jerseys, and just look where that fishermen ranked:

The fishermen is a beautiful design, and is consistently one of the most sought-after jerseys in the league.

Its finishing fourth overall in the entire poll speaks volumes about how much people like the concept of the jersey.

The jersey makes its debut tonight inside UBS Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes, the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

What better way for the Islanders to kick off the new era than by knocking off the team that's eliminated them from the playoffs three times in the last 8 years?

Puck drop is scheduled for just after 7pm, with the game being an ESPN+ Exclusive.

The Hockey News' Stefen Rosner will join the Islanders' Radio Broadcast during the first intermission and answer some questions:

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