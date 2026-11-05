Islanders Hometown Remix Jersey Ranks Near The Top Of NHL Fan Vote Of Jerseys

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders], along\nwith the rest of the NHL, unveiled their Hometown Remix Jersey\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/gone-fishing-islanders-unveil-hometown-remix-jersey]\non Monday morning.\n\nThe jersey is, as was heavily rumored, a beautiful white fisherman.\n\n\n\nLocally, the fishermen jersey will always bring mixed feelings for older\nIslanders fans who lived through the mid-to-late 90s debacle which included this\nlogo change.\n\nThis latest revival of the jersey gives the Islanders the chance to change their\nlegacy with the jersey:\n\n\n\nAs potentially controversial as it is on Long Island, it's the total opposite\nnationally.\n\nAn independent poll of over 5,000 random NHL fans voted on all 32 Hometown Remix\nJerseys, and just look where that fishermen ranked:\n\n\n\nThe fishermen is a beautiful design, and is consistently one of the most\nsought-after jerseys in the league.\n\nIts finishing fourth overall in the entire poll speaks volumes about how much\npeople like the concept of the jersey.\n\nThe jersey makes its debut tonight inside UBS Arena against the Carolina\nHurricanes [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/carolina-hurricanes], the defending\nStanley Cup Champions.\n\nWhat better way for the Islanders to kick off the new era than by knocking off\nthe team that's eliminated them from the playoffs three times in the last 8\nyears?\n\nPuck drop is scheduled for just after 7pm, with the game being an ESPN+\nExclusive.\n\nThe Hockey News' Stefen Rosner will join the Islanders' Radio Broadcast during\nthe first intermission and answer some questions:\n\n