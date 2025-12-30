Islanders’ Kashawn Aitcheson Notches Goal, Assist For Canada In World Juniors Game vs. Denmark

Kai Russell wrote this story.

Every New York Islanders prospect has now found themselves on the scoreboard at the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation's World Junior Championship.

In Canada’s 9-1 drubbing of Denmark on Monday, defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson scored a goal and an assist for his first points of the tournament:

Aitcheson, who has played limited third-pair minutes for Canada thus far, was selected 17th overall by New York in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The blueliner is known for his imposing physical presence and booming shot. This year, Aitcheson has 19 goals, 13 assists, and 32 points in 27 games with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Ontario native has also racked up 39 penalty minutes as Barrie’s agitator co-captain.

The only other Islanders prospect not on the scoresheet before today — Kamil Bednarik — tallied an assist in Team USA’s tight 6-5 win over Slovakia earlier.

No Islanders prospects will be in action on Tuesday, with only two scheduled games: Germany vs. Switzerland and Denmark vs. Latvia.