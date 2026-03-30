Islanders Keep Forward Lines Intact, Adjust Power Play for Pivotal Penguins Matchup
Islanders stick with the same forwards, shake up the power play's top unit for crucial clash against the Penguins.
ELMONT, NY -- For a fifth straight game, the New York Islanders are rocking with the same forward group as they continue their push toward a postseason berth.
The Islanders, who are holding down the second seed in the Metropolitan Division, battle the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, the team that sits just a point behind them.
However, there is one change: The power play.
Mathew Barzal, who had been manning the left flank on the top power-play unit, will fill that role on the second unit while Simon Holmstrom takes No. 13's spot.
This shouldn't come as a shock.
Last game against the Florida Panthers, at 13:40 of the second period, defenseman Gustav Forsling tripped Barzal.
With Barzal having just been out there, working hard down low, head coach Patrick Roy elected to throw Holmstrom out there in his spot.
It was a quick decision that worked right away as Holmstrom scored the go-ahead goal with a simple point shot at 14:52 of the second in a 5-2 win:
Holmstrom earned the opportunity to remain there on Tuesday night, at least to start.
"I mean, I think it gives a different look, and sometimes teams have to play differently," Roy said. "This gives us two very good power plays. But I mean, they scored last game, and I'm curious to see how they play tonight."
The Hockey News asked about Barzal's breather panning out.
"Fortunately for us, we scored," Roy said after admitting he was giving Barzal a quick breather. Simon's playing so well for us. He deserves this as well. So, the power play has been playing well, and we just want to continue that and show with different things. And like I said, we're gonna try a lot of things. All year, you're trying different things. And sometimes it pays off at the right time, because guys...they know, and they are used to trying those different things. So, I'm comfortable with that."
The Islanders' power play, which is 1 for their last 11, currently ranks second-worst in the NHL at 16.4 percent.