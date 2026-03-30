Islanders Keep Forward Lines Intact, Adjust Power Play for Pivotal Penguins Matchup

"Fortunately for us, we scored," Roy said after admitting he was giving Barzal a quick breather. Simon's playing so well for us. He deserves this as well. So, the power play has been playing well, and we just want to continue that and show with different things. And like I said, we're gonna try a lot of things. All year, you're trying different things. And sometimes it pays off at the right time, because guys...they know, and they are used to trying those different things. So, I'm comfortable with that."