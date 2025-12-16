Islanders' Mathew Barzal A Game-Time Time Decision vs. Red Wings

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal is a game-time decision on Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings, per head coach Patrick Roy.

"It's maintenance. He's gonna do the warmups, and we'll see after warmups if he's capable of playing."

"I'm still positive thinking that Barzy will play."

Roy was asked if the issue stemmed from something that happened in their 3-2 shootout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. He said yes.



Barzal played 24:58 in the win, including scoring in the shootout. He recorded two blocks, the latter with one minute to play in regulation. He did get high-sticked, too, which drew blood.

Barzal has 24 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 32 games this season, averaging 21:06 minutes per game back at center ice.

If Barzal can't go, Jonathan Drouin moves to center alongside Emil Heineman. Maxim Tsyplakov completes that line, taking the left-wing spot.

Here's the projected lines:

Drouin, who played center earlier in his career, has won 43.9% of his face-offs.

Barzal has only missed one game this season, and that was for disciplinary reasons, not injury-related.

Bo Horvat, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury per the team, did not skate on Tuesday morning. He'll miss his second straight game.

The Islanders are looking to exend their four-game winning streak against Detroit.