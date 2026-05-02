Islanders' Mathew Barzal & Tony DeAngelo Coaching At Toronto Exposure Cup

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forward Mathew Barzal\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/community/mathew-barzal-set-to-represent-canada]\nand defenseman Tony DeAngelo\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-likely-without-tony-deangelo-vs-hurricanes-roy-provides-injury-update]\nare helping out behind the bench at the Toronto Exposure Cup.\n\nDeAngelo is serving as the manager, while Barzal is labeled as an assistant\ncoach for the 2025-26 Summit Hockey U15 staff: \n\n\n\nBarzal will be representing Team Canada at the 2026 World Championships in\nSwitzerland while we wait and see if DeAngelo, a pending restricted free agent,\nwill be returning to the Islanders.