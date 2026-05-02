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Islanders' Mathew Barzal & Tony DeAngelo Coaching At Toronto Exposure Cup

Stefen Rosner
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Barzal and DeAngelo trade their skates for the bench at the Toronto Exposure Cup, showcasing their impact beyond the ice.

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal and defenseman Tony DeAngelo are helping out behind the bench at the Toronto Exposure Cup.

DeAngelo is serving as the manager, while Barzal is labeled as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 Summit Hockey U15 staff: 

Barzal will be representing Team Canada at the 2026 World Championships in Switzerland while we wait and see if DeAngelo, a pending restricted free agent, will be returning to the Islanders. 

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