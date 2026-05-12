Islanders’ Mathew Barzal Withdraws From World Championships Due To Injury Precaution

Hockey Canada announced on Tuesday that New York Islanders\n[http://thn.com/isles] forward Mathew Barzal\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-mathew-barzal-commits-to-team-canada-for-2026-iihf-world-championship]\nwill miss the 2026 IIHF World Championships as a precaution due to a\npre-existing minor injury:\n\n\n\nBarzal, who sustained a season-ending knee injury that required surgery in\nFebruary of 2025 did take maintenance days throughout the 2025-26 season. \n\nCome season's end, the 28-year-old forward said that his injury takes a year or\ntwo to truly feel back to normal and that he had to work through things\nthroughout the season. \n\nBarzal recorded an assist in Canada's 6-1 exhibition game win over France on\nSaturday. \n\nThis past season, the center-turned-winger-turned-center again recorded 19 goals\nand 53 assists for 72 points in 81 games.