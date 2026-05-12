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Islanders’ Mathew Barzal Withdraws From World Championships Due To Injury Precaution

Stefen Rosner
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Hockey Canada announced on Tuesday that New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal will miss the 2026 IIHF World Championships as a precaution due to a pre-existing minor injury:

Barzal, who sustained a season-ending knee injury that required surgery in February of 2025 did take maintenance days throughout the 2025-26 season. 

Come season's end, the 28-year-old forward said that his injury takes a year or two to truly feel back to normal and that he had to work through things throughout the season. 

Barzal recorded an assist in Canada's 6-1 exhibition game win over France on Saturday. 

This past season, the center-turned-winger-turned-center again recorded 19 goals and 53 assists for 72 points in 81 games. 

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