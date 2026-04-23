Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Headlining Matt Martin Hockey Camp At Northwell Ice Center

Your child won’t have more fun on the ice this summer than at Matt Martin’s\nHockey Camp [https://mattmartinhockey.com/?page_id=225], held Aug. 17–21 at\nNorthwell Ice Center, the New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles]’ practice\nfacility.\n\nYou also never know what other Islanders' players, past and present, will hit\nthe ice alongside Martin and the best coaches on Long Island. \n\nThere had been rumblings that rookie phenom Matthew Schaefer\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-matthew-schaefer-ties-brian-leech-for-most-goals-by-rookie-defenseman-in-nhl-history]\nwas bummed to not be at last season's camp after being drafted a mere two months\nprior.\n\nSchaefer, 17 at the time, could have been a camper or a CIT. \n\nToward the end of the season, The Hockey News asked Schaefer if he had plans on\ncoming down this summer. \n\n"There might be a surprise visit coming," Schaefer said. \n\nSurprise. \n\n\n\nSchaefer will be one of many Islanders to come down throughout the week,\ncreating lasting memories for your young Isles fan. \n\nSo what does your child get for signing up? \n\n * 5 days of on-ice instruction from Matt Martin, surprise NHL players & Long\n Island's best hockey coaches (plus me)\n * Official Matt Martin Hockey Academy Jersey\n * Picture With Matt Martin & Surprise NHL Players\n * Autograph From Matt Martin & Surprise NHL Players\n\n\nClick below to register your child now!\n\nREGISTER NOW – Matt Martin Hockey\n[http://mattmartinhockey.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/MML2.png] REGISTER NOW –\nMatt Martin Hockey [https://mattmartinhockey.com/?page_id=36]