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Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Headlining Matt Martin Hockey Camp At Northwell Ice Center

Stefen Rosner
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Skate alongside Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer at Matt Martin's exclusive hockey camp. Young players get a rare chance to train with an NHL star.

Your child won’t have more fun on the ice this summer than at Matt Martin’s Hockey Camp, held Aug. 17–21 at Northwell Ice Center, the New York Islanders’ practice facility.

You also never know what other Islanders' players, past and present, will hit the ice alongside Martin and the best coaches on Long Island. 

There had been rumblings that rookie phenom Matthew Schaefer was bummed to not be at last season's camp after being drafted a mere two months prior.

Schaefer, 17 at the time, could have been a camper or a CIT. 

Toward the end of the season, The Hockey News asked Schaefer if he had plans on coming down this summer. 

"There might be a surprise visit coming," Schaefer said.  

Surprise. 

Schaefer will be one of many Islanders to come down throughout the week, creating lasting memories for your young Isles fan.  

So what does your child get for signing up? 

  • 5 days of on-ice instruction from Matt Martin, surprise NHL players &amp; Long Island's best hockey coaches (plus me)
  • Official Matt Martin Hockey Academy Jersey
  • Picture With Matt Martin &amp; Surprise NHL Players
  • Autograph From Matt Martin &amp; Surprise NHL Players


Click below to register your child now!

mattmartinhockey.comREGISTER NOW – Matt Martin Hockey
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