Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Influenced Brayden Schenn To Waive No-Trade Clause In Trade From St. Louis

Matthew Schaefer's elite presence and reputation played a role in Brayden Schenn to waiving his no-trade clause, propelling the Islanders' playoff aspirations.
When the New York Islanders acquired St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, the veteran forward chose to waive his modified no-trade clause to join his new team.
When asked why he chose to waive for the Islanders, his answer was simple: Matthew Schaefer:
"[Schaefer’s] world-class. He's elite. You hear a lot about him and see the highlights, but you really learn what a guy's about when you start playing with him,” Schenn told Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest.
“The guys in this room speak very highly of him - not just as a player but as a person. When superstars in this league are great teammates and good guys, players want to be around them and want to come play with them."
Schaefer, the current Calder Trophy front-runner, has 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games this season.
Since being taken with the No. 1 pick by the Islanders at the 2025 Draft, he has been a key reason the group is in a playoff spot.