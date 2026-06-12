Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Makes NHL's All-Rookie Team

Schaefer, the first unanimous Calder Memorial Trophywinner since 1992-93, rewrote the League’s record book for production by an 18-year-old defenseman with 23-36—59 across 82 games. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer became the youngest blueliner in NHL history to register a point in his League debut, the youngest player (at any position) in NHL history to score an overtime goal and the first defenseman in more than 90 years to lead rookies (outright or tied) in goals. His 23 goals matched the single-season NHL record for a rookie blueliner (of any age), while his goal and point totals surpassed Phil Housley (17-40—57 in 1982-83 w/ BUF) for the most by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. Schaefer, who placed fifth among rookies in plus/minus (+13), achieved these feats while topping New York and all NHL rookies with 2,023:59 of total time on ice – more than 500 minutes ahead of the next-closest rookie in 2025-26 and the second-highest figure by any rookie since the statistic began being tracked in 1997-98. Schaefer is the third defenseman in Islanders history who has been selected to the All-Rookie Team, following fellow Calder Trophy winner Bryan Berard (1996-97) as well as Vladimir Malakhov (1992-93).