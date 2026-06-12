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Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Makes NHL's All-Rookie Team cover image

Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Makes NHL's All-Rookie Team

Stefen Rosner
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After a historic season of shattering records and claiming the Calder Trophy, the dynamic blueliner secures his place among the league's rookies.

New York Islanders Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Matthew Schaefer has, unsurprisingly, been named to the NHL's All-Rookie team.

Joining Schaefer is Montreal Canadien's Ivan Demidov, Anaheim Ducks' Beckett Sennecek, St. Louis Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud, Carolina Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin and Montreal Canadiens' Jakob Dobes:

Per the NHL's release:

Schaefer, the first unanimous Calder Memorial Trophywinner since 1992-93, rewrote the League’s record book for production by an 18-year-old defenseman with 23-36—59 across 82 games. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer became the youngest blueliner in NHL history to register a point in his League debut, the youngest player (at any position) in NHL history to score an overtime goal and the first defenseman in more than 90 years to lead rookies (outright or tied) in goals. His 23 goals matched the single-season NHL record for a rookie blueliner (of any age), while his goal and point totals surpassed Phil Housley (17-40—57 in 1982-83 w/ BUF) for the most by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. Schaefer, who placed fifth among rookies in plus/minus (+13), achieved these feats while topping New York and all NHL rookies with 2,023:59 of total time on ice – more than 500 minutes ahead of the next-closest rookie in 2025-26 and the second-highest figure by any rookie since the statistic began being tracked in 1997-98. Schaefer is the third defenseman in Islanders history who has been selected to the All-Rookie Team, following fellow Calder Trophy winner Bryan Berard (1996-97) as well as Vladimir Malakhov (1992-93).

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