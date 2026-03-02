Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Named NHL's First Star Of The Week

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/matthew-schaefer-reaches-20-goals-as-islanders-match-last-season-s-win-total-with-21-games-remaining]has\nbeen named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the first time in his young\ncareer. \n\n\n\nThe 18-year-old recorded four goals, becoming the first rookie this season to\nscore 20 after a two-goal night in the Islanders' 4-3 win against the Florida\nPanthers on Sunday night.\n\nHe added one assist to go along with those four goals, for five points in three\ngames, helping his team to a 3-0-0 week. The Islanders trailed 2-0 in each of\nthose three games. \n\nAgainst the Montreal Canadiens, Schaefer scored two goals in 55 seconds to tie\nthe score at 2-2 in a 4-3 overtime win. \n\nSchaefer has 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points in 61 games played this\nseason, averagin 24:07 minnutes per game. x.com\n\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images