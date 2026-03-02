Logo
Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Named NHL's First Star Of The Week

Rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer ignites the Islanders, netting five points and leading his team to a perfect week. His star power shines bright.

New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the first time in his young career. 

The 18-year-old recorded four goals, becoming the first rookie this season to score 20 after a two-goal night in the Islanders' 4-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night.

He added one assist to go along with those four goals, for five points in three games, helping his team to a 3-0-0 week. The Islanders trailed 2-0 in each of those three games. 

Against the Montreal Canadiens, Schaefer scored two goals in 55 seconds to tie the score at 2-2 in a 4-3 overtime win. 

Schaefer has 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points in 61 games played this season, averagin 24:07 minnutes per game. x.com

