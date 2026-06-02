Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Receives Norris Trophy Votes After Calder-Winning Rookie Season

On Wednesday, the NHL announced that Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach\nWerenski had won the Norris Trophy:\n\n\n\nNew York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles]defenseman Matthew Schaefer\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/breaking-islanders-matthew-schaefer-will-not-play-for-team-canada-at-2026-world-championships],\nwho took home the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie, received three\nfourth-place votes and five fifth-place votes.\n\n\n\nGetting Norris votes, at all, at 18 is an accomplishment.\n\nSchaefer actually finished the 2025-26 season with one more goal than Werenski,\nwith 23, but Werenski had the upper hand in assists, with 59 to Schaefer's 36. \n\nNot everyone thought Schaefer would make the Islanders out of camp, and there's\nno one who could have expected him to have the rookie season we just got to\nwitness.\n\nHe's only going to get better, and there's no question that a Norris Trophy is\nvery much in his future. \n\nDenis Potvin is the only Islanders defenseman to have ever won a Norris, taking\nhome three: 1976, 1978, 1979. \n\n