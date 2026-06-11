Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Witnesses Historic Knicks Comeback In NBA Finals Game 4

Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Matthew Schaefer\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-matthew-schaefer-wins-calder-trophy]\nhas been all over Long Island since the New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-matthew-schaefer-wins-calder-trophy]\nselected him first overall at the 2025 NHL Draft. \n\nOne place he hadn't been: Madison Square Garden for a New York Knicks game. \n\nThat changed on Wednesday night, when Schaefer took in Game 4 of the NBA\nFinals. \n\n\n\nThe Knicks rallied from down 29 points to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 and\ntake a commanding 3-1 series lead. \n\nOG Anunoby crashed the paint before his rebound attempt off a Jalen Brunson miss\nwent in with just 1.2 seconds to play in regulation.\n\n\n\nSchaefer was on hand for what was the greatest comeback win we've ever seen.\n\nNow the Knicks are on the verge of their first championship win since 1973.