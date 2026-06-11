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Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Witnesses Historic Knicks Comeback In NBA Finals Game 4 cover image

Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Witnesses Historic Knicks Comeback In NBA Finals Game 4

Stefen Rosner
2h
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Stefen Rosner
2h
Updated at Jun 11, 2026, 04:02
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New York’s top draft pick sat courtside at Madison Square Garden to witness a stunning 29-point rally and a last-second thriller.

Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Matthew Schaefer has been all over Long Island since the New York Islanders selected him first overall at the 2025 NHL Draft. 

One place he hadn't been: Madison Square Garden for a New York Knicks game. 

That changed on Wednesday night, when Schaefer took in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. 

The Knicks rallied from down 29 points to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 and take a commanding 3-1 series lead. 

OG Anunoby crashed the paint before his rebound attempt off a Jalen Brunson miss went in with just 1.2 seconds to play in regulation.

Schaefer was on hand for what was the greatest comeback win we've ever seen.

Now the Knicks are on the verge of their first championship win since 1973. 

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