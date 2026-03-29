Islanders Move Into Second in Metropolitan Division After Win, Favorable Results

Saturday could not have gone better for the New York Islanders\n[http://thn.com/isles] amid their playoff push.\n\nAfter knocking off the Florida Panthers 5-2, scoring five unanswered goals in\nthe second period, the Islanders moved into second place in the Metropolitan\nDivision with 89 points.\n\nMatthew Schaefer Ties Islanders Rookie Defenseman Points Record in 5-2 Win\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/e6672313-a2fe-4fd6-82b4-39124b4f9277.jpeg]\nMatthew Schaefer Ties Islanders Rookie Defenseman Points Record in 5-2 Win\nSchaefer etched his name in Islanders history, matching a rookie defenseman\nscoring record. His two assists fueled a crucial victory, highlighting his\nimpact.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/matthew-schaefer-ties-islanders-rookie-defenseman-points-record-in-5-2-win]\n\nHowever, waking up in second would depend on the out-of-town scoreboard. \n\nAnd, for the first time in quite a while, the results went the Islanders' way:\n\nThe Pittsburgh Penguins (88 points) fell 6-3 to the Dallas Stars.\n\nThe Columbus Blue Jackets (87 points) lost 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks.\n\nThe Detroit Red Wings (86 points) fell 5-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers.\n\nThe Ottawa Senators (86 points) lost 4-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. \n\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/347fb7e4-163b-4658-af7b-475eea5e5ca5.jpeg]\n\nThe Islanders' next game is critical as they host the Penguins at UBS Arena on\nMonday night, the first of a back-to-back. They travel to Buffalo to face the\nSabres on Tuesday.