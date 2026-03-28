Matthew Schaefer Ties Islanders Rookie Defenseman Points Record in 5-2 Win

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] rookie defenseman\nMatthew Schaefer\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-rookie-matthew-schaefer-breaks-nhl-record-for-most-ice-time-by-a-teenager]\nrecorded two assists in their 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers] on Saturday afternoon to reach\nthe 56-point mark through 74 games. \n\nThat number is meaningful as it tied Stefan Persson (1977-78) for the most\npoints by a rookie defenseman in franchise history. \n\nSchaefer's first assist came on Brayden Schenn's 2-2 tying tally at 12:09 of the\nsecond period after he hit Calum Ritchie with a stretch pass:\n\n\n\nHis second assist was the primary ne on Simon Holmstrom's power-play goal that\nput the Islanders in front 3-2 at 14:52 of the second period.\n\n\n\nSaturday marked Schaefer's 12th multi-point game of the season. The Islanders\nare 10-1-1 in those games.