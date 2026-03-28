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Matthew Schaefer Ties Islanders Rookie Defenseman Points Record in 5-2 Win cover image

Matthew Schaefer Ties Islanders Rookie Defenseman Points Record in 5-2 Win

Stefen Rosner
6h
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Stefen Rosner
6h
Updated at Mar 28, 2026, 21:38
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Schaefer etched his name in Islanders history, matching a rookie defenseman scoring record. His two assists fueled a crucial victory, highlighting his impact.

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer recorded two assists in their 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon to reach the 56-point mark through 74 games. 

That number is meaningful as it tied Stefan Persson (1977-78) for the most points by a rookie defenseman in franchise history. 

Schaefer's first assist came on Brayden Schenn's 2-2 tying tally at 12:09 of the second period after he hit Calum Ritchie with a stretch pass:

His second assist was the primary ne on Simon Holmstrom's power-play goal that put the Islanders in front 3-2 at 14:52 of the second period.

Saturday marked Schaefer's 12th multi-point game of the season. The Islanders are 10-1-1 in those games. 

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