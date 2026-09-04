Islanders' New ECHL Affiliate SIgns First Official Contracts
This past offseason, the New York Islanders shook up their affiliations in both the AHL and the ECHL.
First, the team moved the Bridgeport Islanders to Hamilton, where they've become the Hamilton Hammers and joined the AHL's North Division.
Later, the Islanders announced that their affiliation with the Worcester Railers had come to an end, and they've linked up with the new, expansion ECHL franchise, the Trenton Ironhawks, based in Trenton, New Jersey.
Thursday afternoon, the Ironhawks announced their first five signing in franchise history, all of whom were born in New Jersey, adding a great local touch.
Those players, per the press release, are: Luke Antonacci, of Princeton, NJ; John Gelatt, of Middletown, NJ; Anthony Firriolo, of Towaco, NJ; Mikey Colella, of Turnersville, NJ; and Nick Carabin, of Mahwah, NJ.
Antonacci, 23, is a right-shot defenseman who most recently played in 15 games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. In college, Antonacci played 127 NCAA games split the University of Maine and Lake Superior State University.
Gelatt, 25, spent the entirety of 2025-26 in the ECHL, also with the Grizzlies, playing in all 72 games. The forward played four seasons at Holy Cross prior to joining the Grizzlies last season.
Firriolo, 28, brings 150 games of prior ECHL experience spread across the last four seasons. He played for the Army (US Military Academy) in college, all as a defenseman.
Colella, 27, played 49 ECHL games last season, also with the Utah Grizzlies, and posted 5 goals and 10 points. He played five years of college hockey, four with Northern Michigan University and the last with Canisius.
Carabin, 26, is the third defenseman signed by the Ironhawks and brings with him 52 games of ECHL experience. In college, Carabin played four years at Princeton University, serving as an alternate captain his final year. For his fifth year, he played for UConn. Carabin also has three playoff games of experience in the ECHL, all with the Reading Royals back in 2025.