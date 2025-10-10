Islanders No. 1 Pick Matthew Schaefer Becomes Youngest Player To Record Point In NHL Debut

PITTSBURGH, PA -- During the New York Islanders’ season opener on Thursday, 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer scored his first NHL point, marking an early milestone for the young defenseman.

After going down 1-0 early in the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Islanders got a much-needed boost from Schaefer.

After making an important zone entry, Schaefer dished the puck to winger and fellow new Islander Johnathan Drouin, who shot it past Tristan Jarry to tie the game at 1-1.

Drouin from Schaefer. First #Isles 🚨 for Drouin. (Thank you @walsha ) First Schaefer NHL 🍎 in his first NHL game.

Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history (18 years, 34 days) to record a point in his league debut.

Schaefer played 6:56 in the first period, recording an assist and one takeaway.

Kai Russell contributed to this story.