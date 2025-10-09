Rosner & Macias' Bold Predictions For The 2025-26 New York Islanders Season

PITTSBURGH, PA -- It's finally game day, New York Islanders fans. It's been 175 days since the last Islanders regular-season game, and 177 days since the last regular-season game at UBS Arena.

To say the franchise has changed since then would be a dramatic understatement. From moving on from Lou Lamoriello to winning the NHL Draft Lottery and selecting Matthew Schaefer, it's truly a new era on Long Island.

It all gets started tonight, where the Islanders take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Schaefer makes his NHL debut against Sidney Crosby and fellow 2025 NHL Draft pick Ben Kindel.

Before things get going, The Hockey News' New York Islanders writers are here with some bold predictions for the upcoming season.

Rosner's Bold Predictions:

#1: Anthony Duclair will score 30 goals to lead the team

What a nightmare Anthony Duclair's first season on Long Island was.

From the groin tear to a way-too-early return, he was bashed in the media by his head coach, which led to a leave of absence with eight games to go, leaving no one with any idea how things would play out this summer, with three seasons left on his deal.

But the way Duclair has come into camp, looking healthier than ever and as sharp as ever, it's changed the potential impact he can have on this team. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Islanders is who will fill the goal-scoring void with Brock Nelson gone.

Duclair has something to prove, an enormous chip on his shoulder. And although he's starting the season on the fourth line alongside Casey Cizikas and Maxim Tsyplakov -- the most offensive-looking fourth line in franchise history -- if he plays the way he played in training camp and preseason, he'll find himself higher on the depth charts. I wouldn't be shocked if he's playing with Barzal and/or Horvat.

While I don't think he'll set a new career high in goals -- he scored 31 in 2021-22 with the Florida Panthers -- could 30 be in the cards, and if so, that would likely lead the team.

#2. Calum Ritchie Is The No. 2 Center Befor Christmas

There may have been no real opportunity for Calum Ritchie to crack a spot in the Islanders' lineup, and the injury awarded the Islanders more time to figure things out.

But once Ritchie returns from his minor lower-body injury, he'll likely be sent to Bridgeport. But if he excels in the AHL like we expect, he's going to force the Islanders to make a call-up -- unless an injury creates an opportunity before that.

As we expect to see with No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer, it will be challenging to limit Ritchie's minutes once he earns his NHL chance with the Islanders.

He's not a bottom-six player -- he proved that and I think the Islanders understand that.

Mix in that and Mathew Barzal's desire to play with Bo Horvat, and that No. 2 center job is one that Ritchie will likely own by the end of the season, but why wait if he's ready?

Before the presents go under the Christmas tree, Ritchie will be the No. 2 C -- hey, that rhymed.

#3. Islanders Win Jennings Trophy

Goaltending is the most important position for the Islanders if they want to get back into the postseason.

Starting netminder Ilya Sorokin is elite, and this is the season he'll have the numbers to prove that again, like he did when he was a Vezina finalist in 2022-23 (2.34 GAA, .924 SV%).

Backup David Rittich is entering the season with a major chip on his shoulder after signing a one-year, $1 million deal this summer. He's coming off a tough season with the Los Angeles Kings (2.84 GAA, .886 SV%), a season in which Los Angeles was elite and so was their starting netminder Darcy Kuemper (2.02 GAA, .921 SV%).

Rittich will put a shaky presence behind him and be the brick wall the Islanders need him to be, with Semyon Varlamov still a way off.

Backed by an improved defense under Bob Boughner, a more dynamic defense thanks to Matthew Schaefer, Sorokin, and Rittich will win the Jennings Trophy, allowing the fewest goals in the NHL, for the first time since Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss back in 2018-19.

Macias' Bold Predictions:

#1: The Islanders finish above the Montreal Canadiens in the standings

For all of the many things the Islanders did this spring and summer, perhaps nothing was more scrutinized in the moment by the hockey world than the trade of Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens.

Fast-forward to opening night, and it looks far less one-sided than many thought. Emil Heineman will be skating alongside Jonathan Drouin and Bo Horvat to begin the year, outright beating Maxim Shabanov and Anthony Duclair for a spot in the top six.

That doesn't even mention Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson, both falling to the Islanders at the draft.

As for this season, the Canadiens did acquire Dobson, but their defense is still extremely suspect. Additionally, Sam Montembeault remains a huge question mark. Yes, those Habs can score, but can they keep the puck out of their net? They couldn't Wednesday, losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2.

The Islanders will have the better goaltending and defense, even if New York's offense may not have the same firepower as Montreal.

The Atlantic Division will also be much tougher than the Metropolitan Division, another reason the Habs may struggle more.

As a result, pencil the Islanders to come in ahead of those Canadiens when the season comes to a close.

#2: Maxim Shabanov and Matthew Schaefer Combine for 80+ Points

The Islanders will have two NHL rookies in their lineup when the season starts tonight in Pittsburgh. One is the highly-touted, elite defenseman in Schaefer.

The other is the highly sought-after Russian, Maxim Shabanov. Despite not initially sticking in the top six, Shabanov's immense skill is very apparent.

He will be able to score and create plays all by himself, having already proven his size does not affect his game whatsoever.

Maxim Tsyplakov posted 35 points last year as a rookie with less-projected offense than what Shabanov may bring, so it's not far-fetched to think Shabanov could sniff close to 50 points as a rookie.

Meanwhile, Schaefer will be 18 years old and immediately given all the opportunities in the world. His smooth skating fits Head Coach Patrick Roy's system like a glove, and he's going to play on the second power play unit. With his offensive upside, it's very likely he gets 30 points at an absolute minimum, with clear potential for a 40-50 point rookie year.

Book Schaefer and Shabanov to combine for 80 or more points this season.

#3: The Islanders Finish With A Top-Ten Power Play

Perhaps the boldest of all takes from me. The last time the Islanders didn't have a bottom-ten unit came in 2021-22, when they finished 12th in the league.

Last year, the Islanders finished with a putrid 12.6%, 31st in the league. Enter Ray Bennett and Jonathan Drouin, a PP specialist coach and a PP specialist set-up man.

Behind the arrival of that duo, a full season of Tony DeAngelo and Schaefer quarterbacking two units, and a healthy Mathew Barzal, it doesn't feel all that unlikely for New York to have a significantly better unit.

Not only do all those factors work in their favor, but Shabanov has immense skill to offer, too.

Bennett had a perennial top 10 power play no matter what in Colorado. Just because he's got elite talent there doesn't mean he didn't have clear, elite systems for his team to use. Clearly, Bennett's got the chops to do it here, too.

The Islanders will snap the nearly decade-long drought without a top ten unit and earn themselves one this year.

What are you bold takes for this season? Let us know in the comments.