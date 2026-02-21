Logo
New York Islanders
Islanders Projected Lineup For Post-Olympic-Break Return

Olympic break is over. See how Horvat and Palat's absence reshapes the Islanders' forward lines against Montreal.

EAST MEADOW, NY -- The New York Islanders hit the ice four times this past week, showcasing lines on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. 

Olympians Bo Horvat and Ondrej Palat were not present, but based on what we saw on the ice, we have a good indication of what to expect when the Islanders battle the Montreal Canadiens this upcoming Thursday:

Both Anthony Ducliar and Maxim Shabanov were healthy scratches ahead of the Olympic break and look to be serving as place-holders for the two Olympians. 

