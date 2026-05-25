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Islanders Prospect Danny Nelson Not In USA's Lineup For 7-3 Win Over Hungary

Stefen Rosner
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Fresh off recording his first point against Latvia, the Notre Dame standout watched from the sidelines as the Americans dominated Hungary. Will Nelson return for Tuesday’s clash with Austria?

New York Islanders prospect Danny Nelson served as a healthy scratch for Team USA in their 7-3 win over Hungary at the 2026 IIHF World Championships. 

Nelson was elevated to third-line center in a their 4-2 loss to Latvia on Saturday, where he recorded his first point of the tournament, a secondary assist on Matthew Tkachuk's power-play goal. 

Promoted to the third line and top power play, the Notre Dame standout capitalized on increased ice time by notched a crucial primary assist against physical Latvian defense.
thehockeynews.comIslanders Prospect & USA Forward Danny Nelson Elevated, Records First Point In 4-2 Loss To LatviaPromoted to the third line and top power play, the Notre Dame standout capitalized on increased ice time by notched a crucial primary assist against physical Latvian defense.

Team USA has one more game to play when they battle Austria on Tuesday at 10:20 ET. 

USA moved into fifth in Group A but with Germany playing Great Britain later on Monday, a likely win, USA would move back to sixth with one game to go. 

We'll see if Nelson, who is returning to Notre Dame for his senior season, draws back in. 

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