Islanders Prospect Danny Nelson Not In USA's Lineup For 7-3 Win Over Hungary

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] prospect Danny Nelson\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-prospect-usa-forward-danny-nelson-elevated-records-first-point-in-4-2-loss-to-latvia]\nserved as a healthy scratch for Team USA in their 7-3 win over Hungary at the\n2026 IIHF World Championships. \n\n\n\nNelson was elevated to third-line center in a their 4-2 loss to Latvia on\nSaturday, where he recorded his first point of the tournament, a secondary\nassist on Matthew Tkachuk's power-play goal. \n\nIslanders Prospect & USA Forward Danny Nelson Elevated, Records First Point In\n4-2 Loss To Latvia\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/25818a95-70d9-40cc-ba20-403c9278aad2.jpeg]\nIslanders Prospect & USA Forward Danny Nelson Elevated, Records First Point In\n4-2 Loss To Latvia Promoted to the third line and top power play, the Notre Dame\nstandout capitalized on increased ice time by notched a crucial primary assist\nagainst physical Latvian defense.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-prospect-usa-forward-danny-nelson-elevated-records-first-point-in-4-2-loss-to-latvia]\n\nTeam USA has one more game to play when they battle Austria on Tuesday at 10:20\nET. \n\n\nUSA moved into fifth in Group A but with Germany playing Great Britain later on\nMonday, a likely win, USA would move back to sixth with one game to go. \n\nWe'll see if Nelson, who is returning to Notre Dame for his senior season, draws\nback in.