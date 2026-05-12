Islanders Prospect Kashawn Aitcheson: Eating Minutes In OHL Playoffs

While the Ontario Hockey League doesn't make time on ice public, we learned that Aitcheson has been devouring minutes during the Barrie Colts' playoff run.
Heading into Sunday's OHL Finals Game 3 matchup against the Kitchener Rangers, Aitcheson had not only surpassed the 29-minute mark five times, but had also he eclipsed the 40-minute mark in three of those games.
Three of those five games went to overtime, which certainly impacts the high-minute total.
Then came Game 3.
Per the OHL, Aitcheson played 50:17 minutes in a double-overtime loss. To put that into context, the game took 85:24, meaning the young blueliner played 59% of the game, which is absolutely bonkers.
During these playoffs, Aitcheson has recorded 8 goals and 19 assists for 27 points in 18 games.
He and Barrie, who are down 3-0 in the series, look to keep their season alive with Game 4 on Tuesday night at 7 PM.