Islanders Prospect Luca Romano Wins Memorial Cup With Kitchener Rangers

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] prospect Luca Romano\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/kashawn-aitcheson-falls-to-fellow-islanders-prospect-luca-romano-as-kitchener-beats-barrie-in-ohl-finals]\nis a Memorial Cup Champion after the Kitchener Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/kashawn-aitcheson-falls-to-fellow-islanders-prospect-luca-romano-as-kitchener-beats-barrie-in-ohl-finals]\ndefeated the Everett Silvertips 6-2 on Sunday night.\n\nRomano, who the Islanders selected in the third round (No. 74), recorded a goal\nand two assists in four Memorial Cup games:\n\n\n\nIn his first season as an Islanders draftee, Romano had a down year in\ncomparison to his 2024-25 season.\n\nAfter recording 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 67 games in 2024-25, Romano,\nwho wore an "A" for the first time in his OHL career, recorded 33 points (14\ngoals, 19 assists) in 55 games. \n\nIn the OHL Playoffs, in which Kitchener beat out Kashawn Aitcheson\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/kashawn-aitcheson-falls-to-fellow-islanders-prospect-luca-romano-as-kitchener-beats-barrie-in-ohl-finals]\nand the Barrie Colts in the Finals, Romano recorded eight points (three goals,\nfive assists) in 18 playoff games. \n\nWe'll see whether Romano elects to remain in Kitchener for a fourth and final\nOHL season -- that's likely -- or he decides he's ready to turn pro and sign his\nentry-level deal.