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Islanders Prospect Luca Romano Wins Memorial Cup With Kitchener Rangers cover image

Islanders Prospect Luca Romano Wins Memorial Cup With Kitchener Rangers

Stefen Rosner
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The third-round pick hoisted junior hockey’s ultimate prize after a gritty postseason run, leaving the New York Islanders to decide if their championship-winning prospect is ready for the pros.

New York Islanders prospect Luca Romano is a Memorial Cup Champion after the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Everett Silvertips 6-2 on Sunday night.

Romano, who the Islanders selected in the third round (No. 74), recorded a goal and two assists in four Memorial Cup games:

In his first season as an Islanders draftee, Romano had a down year in comparison to his 2024-25 season.

After recording 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 67 games in 2024-25, Romano, who wore an "A" for the first time in his OHL career, recorded 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 55 games. 

In the OHL Playoffs, in which Kitchener beat out Kashawn Aitcheson and the Barrie Colts in the Finals, Romano recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in 18 playoff games. 

We'll see whether Romano elects to remain in Kitchener for a fourth and final OHL season -- that's likely -- or he decides he's ready to turn pro and sign his entry-level deal. 

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