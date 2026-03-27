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Islanders Prospect Victor Eklund Expected To Make Bridgeport Debut On Friday

Stefen Rosner
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Nineteenth overall pick Victor Eklund arrives in Bridgeport, ready to showcase his skills. Catch his highly anticipated debut on Friday night.

ELMONT, NY -- After taking in the New York Islanders' 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday, prospect Victor Eklund is expected to make his Bridgeport Islanders debut on Friday night against Laval.

Eklund, 19, was selected by the Islanders with the 16th pick at the 2025 NHL Draft and signed his three-year entry-level deal a few months later.

Following the end of his SHL season, where he recorded 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 43 regular-season games, followed by three assists in three playoff games, Eklund was reassigned to Bridgeport. 

Eklund becomes the second prospect to join Bridgeport this season after Cole Eiserman decided to turn pro following his sophomore season at Boston University.

You can watch Eklund's AHL debut on Flo Hockey with puck drop at 7 PM. 

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