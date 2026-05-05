Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Named Calder Trophy Finalist

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles]defenseman Matthew Schaefer\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/breaking-islanders-matthew-schaefer-will-not-play-for-team-canada-at-2026-world-championships]has\nbeen named a finalist for the Calder Trophy along with Montreal Canadiens\nforward Ivan Demidov and Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke.\n\nSchaefer recorded 23 goals with 36 assists for 59 points, averaging 24:41\nminutes per game. He was a +13, as well. \n\nHis 23 goals were not just tied with Sennecke for the rookie league, but ranked\nsecond in the NHL this season amongst defensemen, sitting tied with Washington\nCapitals defenseman Jacob Chychrun. \n\nNot only that, but he also ties former New York Rangers defenseman Brian Leetch\nfor the most goals by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. \n\nSchaefer's 36 assists ranked third, one behind Sennecke and seven behind\nDemidov. His 59 points ranked third, one behind Sennecke and three behind\nDemidov. \n\nHis eight power-play goals were tied for second with Chychrun for the\nsecond-most amongst defenseman, with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren\nRaddysh leading the way with 10. \n\nHis 24:41 minutes per game was tied for the 12th most minutes per game in the\nNHL with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard and Minnesota Wild defenseman\nBrock Faber. \n\nLike an infomercial, but wait, there's more: \n\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/8db4676e-fa90-43ef-9ced-eabeaa4db468.png]\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/9b3312f9-312a-43fc-8111-319b97e82944.png]\n\nSchaefer will be taking this award home, becoming the first Islanders rookie\nsince 2017-18 (Mathew Barzal) to win this award and the fifth Islanders rookie\nto ever win:\n\nBryan Trottier -- 1976\n\nMike Bossy -- 1978\n\nBryan Berard -- 1997\n\nMathew Barzal -- 2018\n\nHow many points do you think Schaefer will record next season?