Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Named Calder Trophy Finalist cover image

Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Named Calder Trophy Finalist

Stefen Rosner
5h
featured
304Members·4,246Posts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

After tying Brian Leetch’s historic goal-scoring mark, the standout blue-liner eyes the franchise's first rookie of the year honors since Mathew Barzal following a dominant, record-breaking season.

New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer has been named a finalist for the Calder Trophy along with Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov and Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke.

Schaefer recorded 23 goals with 36 assists for 59 points, averaging 24:41 minutes per game. He was a +13, as well.  

His 23 goals were not just tied with Sennecke for the rookie league, but ranked second in the NHL this season amongst defensemen, sitting tied with Washington Capitals defenseman Jacob Chychrun. 

Not only that, but he also ties former New York Rangers defenseman Brian Leetch for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. 

Schaefer's 36 assists ranked third, one behind Sennecke and seven behind Demidov.  His 59 points ranked third, one behind Sennecke and three behind Demidov. 

His eight power-play goals were tied for second with Chychrun for the second-most amongst defenseman, with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh leading the way with 10. 

His 24:41 minutes per game was tied for the 12th most minutes per game in the NHL with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard and Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber. 

Like an infomercial, but wait, there's more: 

Schaefer will be taking this award home, becoming the first Islanders rookie since 2017-18 (Mathew Barzal) to win this award and the fifth Islanders rookie to ever win:

Bryan Trottier -- 1976

Mike Bossy -- 1978

Bryan Berard -- 1997

Mathew Barzal -- 2018

How many points do you think Schaefer will record next season? 

Latest News