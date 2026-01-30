Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Passes Bobby Orr For Second-Most Goals By An 18-Year-Old Defenseman In NHL History After Scoring vs. Rangers cover image

Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Passes Bobby Orr For Second-Most Goals By An 18-Year-Old Defenseman In NHL History After Scoring vs. Rangers

Stefen Rosner
4h
Partner
266Members·3,951Posts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Stefen Rosner
4h
Updated at Jan 30, 2026, 02:05
Partner

Schaefer's late-game heroics against the Rangers rewrite Islanders history, surpassing Bobby Orr with a franchise-defining goal.

NEW YORK, NY -- New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer found himself back in the record book on Thursday night against the New York Rangers

At 18:53 of the second period, Schaefer wired a wrister over the right pad of a screened Jonathan Quick to give the Islanders a 2-0:

With that goal, Schaefer passed hockey legend Bobby Orr for the second-most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in franchise history. 

He is now three goals shy of tying Phil Housley's record of 17 for the most ever by an 18-year-old defenseman. 

Schaefer now has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 54 games played this season. 

Latest News