Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Passes Bobby Orr For Second-Most Goals By An 18-Year-Old Defenseman In NHL History After Scoring vs. Rangers

NEW YORK, NY -- New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] defenseman Matthew\nSchaefer\n[https://www.theelmonters.com/p/matthew-schaefer-new-york-islanders-road-trip-interview]\nfound himself back in the record book on Thursday night against the New York\nRangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers]. \n\nAt 18:53 of the second period, Schaefer wired a wrister over the right pad of a\nscreened Jonathan Quick to give the Islanders a 2-0:\n\n\n\nWith that goal, Schaefer passed hockey legend Bobby Orr for the second-most\ngoals by an 18-year-old defenseman in franchise history. \n\nHe is now three goals shy of tying Phil Housley's record of 17 for the most ever\nby an 18-year-old defenseman. \n\nSchaefer now has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 54 games played this\nseason.