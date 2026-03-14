Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Sets Record For Most Minutes Played By An 18-Year-Old In NHL History

The difference? There was no overtime on Friday night, with Schaefer essentially playing half the game. On top of that, Schaefer also missed a few shifts while sitting in the penalty box for roughing at 16:22 of the second period.
Schaefer played 8:59 in the first, 9:56 in the second, and 10:29 in the third period as the Islanders tried to erase their deficit.
When Schaefer was on the ice at 5-on-5, 21:52, the Islanders outshot the Kings 12-9, with one goal for and one goal against.
On the night, Schaefer recorded his 28th assist and 48th point of th season, three shots on 10 attempts, and a block.