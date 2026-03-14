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Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Sets Record For Most Minutes Played By An 18-Year-Old In NHL History cover image

Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Sets Record For Most Minutes Played By An 18-Year-Old In NHL History

Stefen Rosner
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At just 18, Schaefer dominated the ice, logging nearly half the game and rewriting NHL history for young players.

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer broke another NHL record in their 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

He played 29:24 minutes, setting the NHL record for ice-time by an 18-year-old.

Schaefer surpassed Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who played 29:15 in an overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs back on Dec. 4, 2018. 

The difference? There was no overtime on Friday night, with Schaefer essentially playing half the game. On top of that, Schaefer also missed a few shifts while sitting in the penalty box for roughing at 16:22 of the second period. 

Schaefer played 8:59 in the first, 9:56 in the second, and 10:29 in the third period as the Islanders tried to erase their deficit. 

When Schaefer was on the ice at 5-on-5, 21:52, the Islanders outshot the Kings 12-9, with one goal for and one goal against. 

On the night, Schaefer recorded his 28th assist and 48th point of th season, three shots on 10 attempts, and a block. 

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