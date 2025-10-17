Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer To Live With Matt Martin & Family During First NHL Season

ELMONT, NY -- Matt Martin may have called it a career this summer, but his impact on the future of the New York Islanders' organization is immeasurable.

Since No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer arrived on Long Island, Martin, who was named Special Assistant to first-time general manager Mathieu Darche, has taken the recently turned 18-year-old under his wing.

Martin, along with countless other teammates, had offered their homes to Schaefer for his rookie season, but every time we asked the young defenseman during training camp who he'd be living with, he said that he was focused on making the team first -- the right answer.

But, during Thursday night's ESPN+ broadcast, Emily Kaplan asked Schaefer who he'd be living with. Schaefer told her that over 10 teammates offered to house him, but that he'd be living with Martin.

Schaefer has made an incredible bond with Martin's family, which includes their daughters Winnie and Alice. Martin and his wife Sydney also welcomed two twin boys back in June, so credit to them for bringing in another kid -- jokes.

Following the game, The Hockey News asked Schaefer about what Martin has meant to him:

Matthew Schaefer might be a member of the Martin family now 🥹 (🎥: IG/sydneyemartin)

It's very common for rookies to live with vets during their rookie season. Mathew Barzal lived with Dennis Seidenberg and his family. John Tavares lived with Doug Weight and his family.

While Schaefer's focus is developing his game on the ice, the 18-year-old is still learning a ton about life and there aren't two better people, in Martin and his wife Sydney, to learn from.

We await the social media posts of Schaefer donning an Elsa outfit.

