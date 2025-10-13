Islanders Send Top Forward Prospect Calum Ritchie To Bridgeport

The New York Islanders have sent forward prospect Calum Ritchie to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

The 20-year-old was rather impressive during training camp and the preseason, but due to a lack of an opening in the top nine, especially at the center position, it was unlikely that he'd make the team.

NEW YORK, NY -- The chances of New York Islanders prospect Calum Ritchie making the team out of training camp are slim -- it's not zero.

Because Ritchie sustained a minor lower-body injury in the Islanders' preseason finale against the Philadelphia Flyers, he began the season on Season-Opening Injured Reserve.

The belief was that when he was healthy, if the Islanders were healthy, he'd be heading back to Bridgeport, where he could play big minutes for head coach Rocky Thompson and a new and improved AHL squad.

Ritchie had practiced the last two days, so it was only a matter of time before he was optioned to the AHL.

Last season, after making the Colorado Avalanche out of training camp, Ritchie played seven NHL games -- all on wing -- scoring one goal, which happened to come against Ilya Sorokin.

The Avalanche returned him to the OHL's Oshawa Generals for the remainder of the season, as he was not eligible due to his age to play in the AHL.

He'll likely get his first taste of that league, when Bridgeport on Friday, Oct. 2 host the Providence Bruins at 7 PM ET.

Bridgeport is coming off a 6-2 win over the Belleville Senators and is 1-0-1-0 on the young season.

Defenseman Marshall Warren is tied atop the AHL leaderboards with four points (two goals, two assists).

