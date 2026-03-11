Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Islanders Set NHL Record With 10 Straight Wins In Games Decided In Overtime cover image

Islanders Set NHL Record With 10 Straight Wins In Games Decided In Overtime

Stefen Rosner
56m
featured
275Members·4,068Posts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Islanders snatch NHL record, extending their astonishing overtime winning streak to 10 games. Clutch goals fuel their historic surge.

The New York Islanders found themselves in the NHL record book on Tuesday night after they defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in overtime. 

Trailing by three, the Islanders stormed back. Barzal netted the overtime winner, capping a stunning comeback victory.
thehockeynews.comIslanders Rally From Down 3-0, Beat Blues 4-3 In OT In Brayden Schenn’s Return To St. LouisTrailing by three, the Islanders stormed back. Barzal netted the overtime winner, capping a stunning comeback victory.

They improved to 10-0 in games decided in overtime this season, surpassing the 2020-2021 Vegas Golden Knights, who went nine straight games. 

Mathew Barzal scored his second overtime winner of the season, matching Bo Horvat, Matthew Schaefer, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Simon Holmstrom. 

Because of their overtime success, the Islanders are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for points (79) but sit third in the Metropolitan Division, with Pittsburgh having one game in hand. 

They remain three points up on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have one game in hand. 

Latest News