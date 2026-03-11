Islanders Set NHL Record With 10 Straight Wins In Games Decided In Overtime

The New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] found themselves in the NHL record\nbook on Tuesday night after they defeated the St. Louis Blues\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-rally-from-down-3-0-beat-blues-4-3-in-ot-in-brayden-schenn-s-return-to-st-louis]\n4-3 in overtime. \n\nIslanders Rally From Down 3-0, Beat Blues 4-3 In OT In Brayden Schenn’s Return\nTo St. Louis\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/06e4ee34-c33a-4b1e-9d30-a6ccace7a21a.jpeg]\nIslanders Rally From Down 3-0, Beat Blues 4-3 In OT In Brayden Schenn’s Return\nTo St. Louis Trailing by three, the Islanders stormed back. Barzal netted the\novertime winner, capping a stunning comeback victory.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-rally-from-down-3-0-beat-blues-4-3-in-ot-in-brayden-schenn-s-return-to-st-louis]\n\nThey improved to 10-0 in games decided in overtime this season, surpassing the\n2020-2021 Vegas Golden Knights, who went nine straight games. \n\n\n\nMathew Barzal scored his second overtime winner of the season, matching Bo\nHorvat, Matthew Schaefer, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Simon Holmstrom. \n\nBecause of their overtime success, the Islanders are tied with the Pittsburgh\nPenguins for points (79) but sit third in the Metropolitan Division, with\nPittsburgh having one game in hand. \n\nThey remain three points up on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have one game in\nhand.